Posted by Michael Cohen
Last month, Secretary of Defense Gates announced plans to "increase the size of the defense acquisition workforce, converting 11,000 contractors and hiring an additional 9,000 government acquisition professionals by 2015 – beginning with 4,100 in FY10."
It's great to see the SecDef focused on the need to improve the acquisition workforce. But as David Isenberg points out this week, reading though the most recent SIGIR (Special Inspector General for Iraqi Reconstruction) report there is some reason for concern about whether these numbers can be met:
The SIGIR report found that the US military lacks the capacity to
manage its contractors in a contingency environment. Selecting CORs
(contracting officer representative) with limited or no direct contract
management experience, providing them on the job training and then
assigning them other principal duties, increases the government's
vulnerability.
Considering that the inadequate performance of CORs was identified as a
significant failure in the report of the independent Commission on Army
Acquisition and Program Management in Expeditionary Operations (the
Gansler report) released in November 2007, the SIGIR report confirms
how difficult it is to get adequately trained and resourced government
personnel into the field to monitor private contractors.
It found that the situation might well get worse in the future as
difficulties in managing these contracts could easily be exacerbated as
the US military draws down its presence in Iraq and this affects its
pool of experienced personnel.
I recommend reading the whole piece to get a clearer sense of the
issues that the SIGIR report identified. But the takeaway here is
sobering. Most people agree that we need to build up the acquisition
workforce, but I'm not sure the challenges involved in moving the
workforce more dramatically to the public sector are being fully
appreciated. There are tools to get there - from recruitment bonuses
and higher pay to promotion tracks and better training of contracting
officers -- and they need to be part of any approach taken by the
Pentagon to shift the balance.
I hope that Congress has some tough questions prepared when this issue
arises because it may well be up to them to hold the Pentagon's feet to
the fire on contractor recruitment.