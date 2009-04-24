|
April 24, 2009
Jeremy Scahill has a compelling article up on Alternet about how local law enforcement is embracing the contracting trend.
This privatization trend is hardly new, but it is accelerating. While events such as the Nisour Square massacre committed in September 2007 by Blackwater operatives in Baghdad show the lethal danger of unleashing mercenary forces on foreign soil, one area with the potential for extreme abuses resulting from this privatization is in domestic law enforcement in the U.S.
Many people may not be aware of this, but since the 1980s, private security guards have outnumbered police officers.
"The more than 1 million contract security officers, and an equal
number of guards estimated to work directly for U.S. corporations,
dwarf the nearly 700,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the United
States," according to the Washington Post. Some estimate that private
security operate inside the U.S. at a 5-to-1 ratio with police.
In New Orleans, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the
flooding of the city, private security poured in. Armed operatives from
companies like Blackwater, Wackenhut, Intercon and DynCorp spread out
in the city. Within two weeks of the hurricane, the number of private
security companies registered in Louisiana jumped from 185 to 235.
...
Now it seems that some cities think it is a great idea to expand the use of these private forces using taxpayer funds.
The Wall Street Journal this week reported, "Facing pressure to
crack down on crime amid a record budget deficit, Oakland is joining
other U.S. cities that are turning over more law-enforcement duties to
private armed guards. The City Council recently voted to hire
International Services Inc., a private security agency, to patrol
crime-plagued districts. While a few Oakland retail districts
previously have pooled cash to pay for unarmed security services, using
public funds to pay for private armed guards would mark a first for the
city."
In a stunning development revealed late Wednesday night, Oakland
dropped its plan to hire International Services Inc. after the firm's
founder and two other executives were arrested on charges of defrauding
the state of California out of more than $9 million in workers
compensation.
...
Why do some Oakland officials want this? On the one hand, the belief that it will bring security, but also to save money:
Hiring private guards is less expensive than hiring new
officers. Oakland -- facing a record $80 million budget shortfall --
spends about 65 percent of its budget for police and fire services,
including about $250,000 annually, including benefits and salary, on
each police officer.
In contrast, for about $200,000 a year, the city can contract
to hire four private guards to patrol the troubled East Oakland
district where four on-duty police officers were killed in March. And
the company, not the city, is responsible for insurance for the guards.
As in many cities, this is a contentious issue in Oakland, which
has struggled to deal with substantial violence on the one hand and
police brutality on the other. According to the San Francisco Chronicle:
The areas where the armed guards were supposed to have been
deployed have a disproportionate share of homicides, assaults with
deadly weapons and robberies. … The crime rate in the area, according
to a 2003 blight study, is between 225 and 150 percent higher than the
city as a whole.
Scahill's point is well taken, since as we have seen elsewhere private
contractors are bound neither by their oaths as public servants nor law
nor treaty when it comes to fulfilling their mission objectives. The
antics of Blackwater, Custer Battles et al on the streets of Baghdad,
Jalalabad, Masar-e-Sharif or Khabul have been bad enough: transplanted
to US cities employing private security as law enforcement, those
tendencies will have tragic effects for those communities just as has
been seen in Louisiana and California to date.
I can recall, from my years out West, the "patrol specials" that local
businesses put on the streets. These were either off-duty or
out-of-work police officers, whose backgrounds had been inspected,
working in their own communities and funded by business and local
organisations as a supplement to the SFPD presence. They were also a
small minority, functioning as an adjunct rather than a functional
replacement for the beat cops. The new trend looks nothing like the
patrol special concept. The programmes Scahill outlines are far larger,
with personnel brought in from outside the community (including as far
away as Israel as he points out): these people will have little if any
feeling for the communities they are tasked to serve. The results are
tragically predictable.
It is understandable, particularly in the current crisis, for a
municipality to seek to save resources, and contractors offer on the
surface an immediate economy over their police department peers.
However, the point that they will be less restrained, more aggressive,
and far less interested in the rights of the residents of the
communities where they are deployed is valid. Those tendencies will
almost certainly lead to more litigation for abuse, harassment, and
wrongful death, which regardless of the pains suffered by the
communities affected will result in the economies of their employment
vaporised by the resulting judgments. Since any municipality will have
less invested in defending a contractor than a comparable law
enforcement officer, sworn to public service and on the municipality's
payroll, the likelihood that that municipality will pay some sort of
damages increases, making the cost/benefit calculus untenable in the
long term. Even if the cost in lost liberties and lives were
acceptable, any community choosing to contract with private security
for law enforcement faces the likelihood that the fiscal costs will
become unacceptable even if that is not the case immediately.
Maintaining a police force is not an inexpensive proposition. But it is
something any US citizen has a right to expect of his/her government.
Handing off that responsibility may seem like an effective solution to
the budget constraints of the present, but the costs in dollars, public
trust and individual lives are nearly certain to eclipse any short term
gain any city choosing to sidestep its responsibility to its citizens
would see.