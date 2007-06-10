Afghanistan Eyes Gun-for-Hire Clampdown Prominent private security firm Xe (formerly known as Blackwater) was recently forced out of Iraq after the company was refused an operating license by the local authorities. Now it looks as if the Afghan government may tighten its oversight of armed security contractors as well.



Last week, the Afghan Ministry of Justice introduced a draft law on private security companies; while it's still too early to gauge the impact of the new law, it's clear that the Afghan government will be taking a closer look at the conduct of the guns-for-hire.



In a press conference last week, Alexander Nikitin, a member of the UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries said he believed the legislation would boost oversight of private security firms. While he had not seen the full text of the bill, he said: "the Working Group is of the general view that legislation, which would ensure oversight and monitoring by the state of private security companies, as well as their accountability, is a positive development."



The UN Working Group on mercenaries -- part of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights -- is primarily a talking shop, but two of the panel's members visited Afghanistan last week to get a closer read on the situation there. Nikitin noted the scale of the private security market: Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior licenses 39 companies, employing 23,000 people, most of them Afghan nationals. Previously, over 60 companies operated in the Afghan market.



As the U.S.-led coalition boosts its presence in Afghanistan, oversight and regulation of security contractors could be a thorny issue. The U.S. military depends on hired guns to provide convoy security and to protect installations; U.K. security firm Aegis won a contract in January to run Afghanistan's "armed contractor oversight directorate," which will responsible for tracking for tracking armed contractors hired by the U.S. military -- and keeping tabs on how often they resort to force.